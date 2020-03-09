Eating In VS. Out

FARGO, N.D.– When it comes to eating healthy, you may want to rethink going out to eat and start cooking more at home.

Recent studies show people tend to have healthier diets when they make their own meals, rather than going to their favorite restaurant.

Experts say restaurants usually serve more than a normal portion size of any meal, leading to an unhealthy diet.

We spoke with the Director of Nutrition Therapy at Sanford Health, who says you can usually get more bang for your buck when sticking to groceries as well.

“If you take a family out to a dinner, even a breakfast can be 60 or 70 dollars, and if you can go for an evening meal or lunch, it could be 100 dollars. You could buy a lot of groceries for that amount of money,” shared Linda Bartholomay, the Director of Nutrition Therapy at Sanford Health.

She says if you’re still conscious about saving money, watch for sales for your favorite healthy eats.

