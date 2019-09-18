Man says he suffered a stroke, and didn’t even know

So, in today’s Your Health First, doctors say when you think you’re having a stroke to remember the acronym, FAST. Facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and time. But, sometimes that’s still not enough.

“What made this a stroke? Because all I knew about was that FAST,” says James Henderson.

He says he started his Saturday morning like normal, or so he thought. After he woke up, he noticed something wasn’t quite right.

The assistant pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle Church says,” I noticed when I started eating, I had absolutely no taste. So my first thought was did you season this?”

But what he discovered next, was no laughing matter. Along with no taste, Henderson also experienced blurred vision. Neither were normal signs of a stroke, but with the push of his wife, he went to the doctor.

“He said did you realize that you had a mild stroke.”

A deep left lacunar stroke. Henderson says he still hasn’t fully wrapped his mind around it. Dr. Fariha Saleem says there are even more symptoms of a stroke that people may not be so familiar with.

“You can have trouble understanding speech so not just you not being able to understand speech, but you not being able to understanding people speaking to you is actually a common symptom of that that not many people know about as well,” says Dr. Saleem.

She says even when you think you could be experiencing the normal day to day symptoms like a headache, you can never be too safe.

“If you have symptoms and you’re like yeah I was leaning from my arm but this has never happened before, it’s been an hour, I’m still having numbness, it’s better to get checked out than to end up sipping through a straw because you had a stroke,” says the doctor.

As for Henderson, he says he can’t stress enough that people should not ignore the signs.

He adds, “The only thing I would do, is encourage, especially men, if you have any of these symptoms, please go get checked. It goes beyond what we as a whole know what strokes are.”

Henderson says he’s been doing a lot of research on the topic and is making a few lifestyles changes so he can try his hardest to prevent this from happening again.

