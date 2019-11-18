Study: More People Having Trouble Falling Asleep Than Ever Before

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — If you’re having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep…turns out you’re not alone.

A new study published by the scientific journal, Sleep Health, finds more and more Americans are having a tougher time falling asleep quickly…and many of those same people do not sleep soundly through the night.

165,000 Americans were studied between 2013 and 2017.

During that time, cases of adults having trouble falling asleep rose by nearly 1.5 percent, while the study saw a jump of nearly 3 percent from adults who had trouble staying asleep.

Researchers found those increases meant an additional 5 million more Americans are now dealing with sleep issues, than five years ago.

We spoke with a doctor about what some of the causes might be.

“The Primary Culprit for sleep restriction is binge-watching TV or streaming series, reading, playing video games or watching sports,” said Kristy Weigum, Doctor Of Nursing Practice, CHI St. Alexius Health.

She said our ever-increasing busy lives are another contributing factor.

And, those with sleep issues are encouraged not to take naps throughout the day, which could make falling asleep a greater challenge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge