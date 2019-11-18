Study: More People Having Trouble Falling Asleep Than Ever Before

BISMARCK — If you’re having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep…turns out you’re not alone.

A new study published by the scientific journal, Sleep Health, finds more and more Americans are having a tougher time falling asleep quickly…and many of those same people do not sleep soundly through the night.

165,000 Americans were studied between 2013 and 2017.

During that time, cases of adults having trouble falling asleep rose by nearly 1.5 percent, while the study saw a jump of nearly 3 percent from adults who had trouble staying asleep.

Researchers found those increases meant an additional 5 million more Americans are now dealing with sleep issues, than five years ago.

We spoke with a doctor about what some of the causes might be.

“The Primary Culprit for sleep restriction is binge-watching TV or streaming series, reading, playing video games or watching sports,” said Kristy Weigum, Doctor Of Nursing Practice, CHI St. Alexius Health.

She said our ever-increasing busy lives are another contributing factor.

And, those with sleep issues are encouraged not to take naps throughout the day, which could make falling asleep a greater challenge.