“Support changes everything,” that’s the theme to honor National Breastfeeding Month throughout August – and it’s also the reason that Trinity Health has implemented a new Breastfeeding Program.
The inpatient lactation program at Trinity’s Family Birth Center provides a designated nurse – who is certified in lactation management and training – to visit with families.
The goal is to support a strong start to breastfeeding relationships between mom and baby.
Studies show that breastfeeding gives children a healthier start to life with reduced risk of infections and other diseases like obesity or diabetes, later in life.
Amanda Bekkedahl, a registered nurse and certified lactation counselor said, “We make it a point to see every mom while she’s in the hospital whether she’s breastfeeding or bottle feeding, and really just spend time with them, helping them achieve hopefully that first latch, and then throughout continuous feedings while they’re here in the hospital.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life.
Trinity Health offers breastfeeding support program
