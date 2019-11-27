Trinity Lactation Classes Begin Soon

Trinity Health has added a new program for mothers.

The hospital’s family birthing center now includes a breastfeeding course that will teach mothers and soon to be mothers breastfeeding, how to be comfortable doing so and how to do it properly.

The program is offered once a month at both the Trinity Hospital in Minot and on the Minot Air Force Base.

Trinity’s Lactation Counselor said this will help women who may lack education.

“When you’re not brought up with family support or friends support. People just lack of education maybe just don’t know much about it. It can be a scary thing because your baby is relying on you and your baby is relying on that nutrition from your body,” said Amanda Bekkedahl, Certified Lactation Counselor.