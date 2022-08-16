MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With school and the change of season coming, it is easy for your body to become misaligned.

Only 14% of people nationwide visit a chiropractor. What many don’t realize is even though you may not recognize it, your body may be asking you to visit a chiropractor.

“As far as chiropractors doing treatment, we do that through manipulation typically, which is moving the joints that are fixated in order to get the proper function back in the joints. That can help with range of motion, it can help reduce inflammation, and it can help with pain,” said Active Body Chiropractic Chiropractor, Jason Dammen.

Dammen says that many patients don’t know if they need to go see a doctor or not.

Lower back pain, neck pain, and even a headache all could be signs that you may need to visit a chiropractor.

“It can also be related to a problem in your neck, where it affects the nerves that travel up into your head. Particularly like in the upper cervical region and when that has a problem it can irritate the nerves and it can cause pain up on your head or behind your eye,” said Dammen.

Active Body says that patients can come in for one reason, but once the doctor sees them move around, he might recognize something else that may need attention.

Dammen says visiting a chiropractor can help get everyday movement back into your life.

“That’s my goal when I see a patient is when they leave here, I don’t expect them to magically get better, I expect them to move better and if they’re moving or functioning better, they’re more than likely going to improve,” said Dammen.

Moving better is a good way to prepare for the cold weather that inevitably comes to North Dakota.

Active Body has patients fill out a form when they first come in and when they leave, to see how the treatment worked. So patients can see how far they have come.

According to Chiro-Health USA, winter can make your muscles stiff.

Apart from becoming inflexible, you may find it difficult to stretch your muscles. Instead of expanding, your muscles contract to keep you warm.

When you visit your chiropractor, he or she will help keep the stiffness away by ensuring that your spine stays properly aligned