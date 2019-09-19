What Does it Mean to Have High Cholesterol?

More than 102-million Americans over 20-years-old have high cholesterol. More than 35-million of these people have levels high enough to put them at high risk for heart disease.

But, in today’s ‘Your Health First’, what does it mean to have high cholesterol?

We sat down with a CHI St. Alexius Physician’s assistant who says, cholesterol is naturally produced by the body. A normal amount is good for your cells, and other functions, but too much can cause a build-up of plaque in your arteries.

If it builds up enough, the plaque can rupture, leading to a heart attack or stroke.

She tells us your cholesterol has a lot to do with your diet. The more fatty food you eat, the more prone you are to high cholesterol.

Interventional Cardiology Physician’s Assistant Samatha Kisicki explains, “Some people can get it under control just by trying to just by eating a healthy diet and trying to exercise and practice healthy lifestyle habits. Others, unfortunately, we can’t get it down enough just with those practices, so you do have to be on a medication. Most people are on those pretty long-term.”

Kisicki says you generally don’t need to be tested until you’re in your twenties, unless it runs in your family, or your physician recommends it.

