Work Stress is at an All-Time High

A survey out of London finds 4 in 10 adults are close to their ‘breaking point’ at work.

Today’s employees feel more stress on a daily basis than ever before, taking up a third of every workday.

A Sanford Neuropsychologist told us this may be due to the way technology is affecting our work environment. And it’s causing us to constantly stay connected, even bringing our work home with us.

She said you can’t necessarily control the workload or the culture of your workplace, but you can control your attitude.

She said the best thing to do is remind yourself each day, of why you do what you do.

“Even if you don’t focus on, ‘I’m working at this job and these are my job-related goals’, it’s, ‘I’m working at this job because it affords me health insurance to take care of my family, and money to put toward these projects, and I have a home for my kids and food on the table,'” explained Sanford Clinical Neuro-psychologist Marie Schaaf Gallagher.

Gallagher has a big reminder for us all: get some sleep. No matter how long your day is, everyone needs a solid night’s sleep.

