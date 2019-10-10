Yearly Breast Cancer Screenings Can Save Lives

About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. And the best defense is finding it early.

In this week’s your health first, we’re talking about breast cancer screenings.

A Nurse with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health says every woman should start getting yearly breast exams at 40-years-old. But if it runs in your family, starting in your 20s or 30s is a good idea.

The American Cancer Society doesn’t recommend self-exams anymore. The best exam is a mammogram. That being said, the nurse says it’s important to be familiar with your breasts, and tell a doctor immediately if you see anything unusual.

RN Kjersti Hintz shares, “Early breast cancer, so when it’s found at the very earliest stages, when it is contained within the breast and it hasn’t metastasized or spread, is actually 98 to 99 percent curable.”

Mammograms can be done at CHI St. Alexius, Sanford Health and Mid-Dakota Clinic in the capital city. But Bismarck Burleigh-Public Health also has a program called ‘Women’s Way’.

They cover the cost of the exam and follow-up for low-income, patients.

For more information and to find out if you qualify for help from Women’s Way, call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1577.

