YHF: Building up your immune system could help fight against illnesses

In today’s Your Health First With COVID-19 and the flu season now here making some simple lifestyle changes could help you fight off both of these.

We spoke with a Immunologist who says Having a wholesome diet will help build up your immune system as its fills your body up with vitamins, calcium and zinc.

Also, adults should be sleeping between 7 and 8 hours and kids should sleep 8 to 12 hours to refuel their bodies.

Another change he says that could help is exercise.

All of these combined will give your body what it needs to fight.

“When you are in a high stress environment you want your body to be at its best. So when you get an infection you want your body to be at its best. So your more likely to fight an infection more successfully if you healthy at the start than if you are getting an infection if you are already under,” said Jonathan Rodrigues, the chair for the Allergy, Immunology and ENT department at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Rodriguez adds yellow and orange colored vegetables are high in zinc.