YHF: Check in with your doctor before starting a ‘New Year’ regimen

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re determined to take control of your health and fitness in the new year, there may be some things you need to check on first.

According to a study by Consumer Affairs, 75 percent of Americans plan to lose weight this year.

Whether it’s a change to your eating habits, exercise, or both, you may want to check with your doctor before making the change.

We spoke to one doctor who gave us some tips on what you should do before you clear out your fridge or purchase a new workout machine.

“There are a lot of heart conditions. High blood pressure, heart disease, lung issues that could prevent you from safely performing those activities or those types of diets. So having that discussion with your doctor and setting up a game plan with them is a great idea,” said Dr. Masum Mukit, Center for Family Medicine.

Mukit said starting new weight loss and diet plans are the perfect time to get those first of the year health check-ups with your doctor.

