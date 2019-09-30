YHF: Does cooler weather make you sick?

In today’s your health first, we’re tackling the way our immune system reacts to cooler weather.

An old myth says when cooler temperatures come, so does the common cold. But how true is that?

Studies show that the weather is not responsible for those yucky colds. However, lower temperatures do cause germs to spread more.

One doctor we spoke to said if you think the “wacky” weather is the cause of your illness, you’re wrong.

“It decreases your immune system if you’re cold. You usually get the virus from…if a person sneezes on you,” said Center for Family Medicine Dr. Payam Mir.

Or if they sneeze in their hand and they touch something, like a doorknob, said Dr. Mir.

Dr. Mir also said to lower your chances of getting sick you should wash your hands frequently and get your flu shot if you haven’t already.