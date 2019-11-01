YHF: Does counting calories matter?

In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began requiring large food chains to label menus with calorie information, but how many people actually pay attention?

Carbohydrates, sugar, protein and calories are all important factors when looking for that next snack or meal. Nutritional labels aim to help people make healthier eating decisions, but are people actually paying attention to those numbers?

“The positive of doing calorie counting is it kind of gives you an idea what you’re putting in your mouth, but with that, a lot of patients are like if I don’t write it down it doesn’t count,” said Dr. Saleem

But it does. Dr. Saleem said no matter what diet you are on, it all boils down to caloric intake.

“The main thing I think you should look at is calories, in the sense of energy in versus energy out, which is what a calorie is. Other things like the Keto diet tells you to count carbs. There is the Paleo diet which tells you to count protein. They are all going to equal out over the span of time, into the same thing of how many calories are you putting in your body and how many calories are you taking out,” said Dr. Saleem

The suggested calorie intake for women is 1,200 a day and for men 1,700. In a study by the British Medical Journal, results showed that even with calorie information shown on menus it still didn’t matter to some.

KX News hit the streets to see if those larger than life numbers stopped people from eating what they wanted.

“If it tastes good, that’s what I get,” said one man.

“Um no — I just eat the food because it’s good I guess. I don’t really pay attention to that kind of stuff,” said one woman.

But one woman said she’s watching what goes into her body and pushing her entire family to do the same.

“So we’ve actually changed our entire diet and eating. It makes my decision whether I’m going to have a sandwich or a burger, or maybe I’ll have the burger without the bun to take away some of those extra calories and carbs,” said Jennifer Mineke, Minot resident.

Dr. Saleem agreed. She said it’s all about proportions and planning.

“The main premise is if you realize you’re eating a 400 calorie burger, maybe eat a 200 calorie salad for dinner and kind of balance your day out. You can eat everything in moderation,” said Dr. Saleem

So the next time you head out to your favorite restaurant, you may want to take a look at those numbers before you take a bite.

Dr. Saleem said there are apps that can help you count your daily intakes, such as My Fitness Pal and Carb Manager.