YHF: Gum disease

In today’s Your Health First — open wide! We visited with a dentist to learn all about gum disease. It’s an infection of the tissues around your teeth.

Some signs of gum disease are deep pockets around the teeth, red inflamed gums and even bad breath. It isn’t reversible, but there are some simple ways to stop it from getting worse.

Brushing twice a day for two minutes, flossing and eating right.

“Different bacteria, they eat the same things that you and I eat,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“If you’re feeding them what they love, they’re going to grow. So by controlling some of those factors, you can help keep the symptoms at bay, if that makes more sense, but it’s a problem that you’re always going to have and be afflicted with for a very long time.”

Some of those foods to avoid too much of: sugars, starches and processed foods. Instead, reach for vegetables and leafy greens.