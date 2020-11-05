YHF: It is diabetes awareness month

In today’s your health first, it’s diabetes awareness month.

Diabetes is the second most common health condition among North Dakotans.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 9.4 percent of adults, here in the state have diabetes.

This compared to a nationwide average of 10 percent of adults living with the condition.

The diabetes prevention and control program coordinator for the state health department says knowing if you are prediabetic is just as important.

“Only one in 10 people with prediabetes has been diagnosed. So it’s largely under diagnosed, so many people are living with high, higher than normal blood sugar and they have no idea,” explained Brianna Monahan, the Diabetes Prevention and Control Program Coordinator for the Department of Health.

Monahan also says 22-percent of Native Americans in North Dakota are diagnosed with Diabetes and are at a higher risk for complications.

