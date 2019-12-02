YHF: Knowing your status

According to HIV.gov, there are more than 35 million people across the world living with HIV/AIDS, and in North Dakota, there are almost 400 people.

In today’s Your Health First.. we’re reminding you of the importance of getting checked for STDs.

World AIDS Day was celebrated yesterday to help educate people on ways to prevent the spread of HIV and Aids.

But it doesn’t stop there. All month, organizations will be hosting events to help end the cycle of spreading sexually transmitted diseases. We spoke with one nurse who said the key to stopping it is routine testing.

“Getting tested for STDs is so important because it can start locally, then if you pass it on to another person, that can spread so fast. It can start just by having localized symptoms but it can affect your brain it can infect all different parts of your body,” said Bailey Krueger, Nurse at First District Health Unit.