YHF: Misconceptions of STD’s

Last month, we told you the North Dakota Department of Health received reports showing multiple clusters of people with syphilis across the state.

Today we’re putting your health first by telling you some misconceptions about this sexually transmitted disease.

Syphilis continues to be a major health threat in the U.S. and can be transmitted through unprotected sex. If left untreated, it can lead to blindness, brain damage, heart problems and even death.

“A lot of misconceptions that guys have is, well I don’t have a vagina so I can’t get syphilis. You can get syphilis, you can get trichomoniasis, you can get all sorts of STD’s,” said Dr. Saleem.

She also said people think that there is a vaccine for syphilis, and there isn’t. There is a treatment for the disease, and she recommended always practicing safe sex.