YHF: National Heart Month

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

February is National Heart Month and no we’re not talking about Valentine’s.

In today’s your health first as a way to encourage a better lifestyle

CHI Saint Alexius of Williston is spending February educating the community on how to avoid heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. One way they’re doing this is offering free blood pressure checks throughout the month. No money or insurance needed.

“Heart health is very important because that’s the most important organ that gives the blood supply to our other organs that we use so it’s important to make sure your heart health is very good.” says CHI Saint Alexius of Williston, Cardiologist, Peerawut Deeprasertkul.

Visit CHI’s Facebook Page for more information: Click Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge