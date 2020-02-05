YHF: National Heart Month

February is National Heart Month and no we’re not talking about Valentine’s.

In today’s your health first as a way to encourage a better lifestyle

CHI Saint Alexius of Williston is spending February educating the community on how to avoid heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. One way they’re doing this is offering free blood pressure checks throughout the month. No money or insurance needed.

“Heart health is very important because that’s the most important organ that gives the blood supply to our other organs that we use so it’s important to make sure your heart health is very good.” says CHI Saint Alexius of Williston, Cardiologist, Peerawut Deeprasertkul.

