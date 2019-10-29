YHF: Other winter illnesses

In today’s your health first, with flu season starting some people forget about other winter illnesses.

Like Bronchitis, it’s something anybody can get.

However, you’re more likely to get it if your lungs are already sensitive from having asthma, COPD or severe allergies.

Another illness is pneumonia.

However, there is a pneumonia shot available for people over the age of 65 and if you have a high-risk condition, you may be able to get one early.

One doctor we spoke with said taking some over-the-counter medications can help you feel better, but there are some you should avoid.

“I tell folks to try and stay away from things that suppress the cough just because our bodies cough for a reason. Now, if it’s keeping you up all night, those types of things, I don’t necessarily want you to be losing sleep over this, but I don’t want to suppress your own body’s natural way of getting rid of these bugs,” said Vanna Binning, family practice physician at Trinity.

She said the average cold lasts seven to 10 days, and if you’re not better by then, that’s when you should go visit your doctor.

She also recommends taking Zinc and Vitamin C.

