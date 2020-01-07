YHF: Sick after the flu shot?

Just because you may have gotten the flu shot doesn’t mean you won’t get the flu.

In today’s Your Health First, so far this flu season, there have been more than 1,500 lab-identified influenza cases reported to the health department, compared to 750 at the same time last year.

And doctors said getting the flu shot doesn’t protect you from all flu strains. We spoke with a doctor who said you should still be practicing healthy habits even after you’ve been vaccinated.

Frequent hand washing, hand hygiene and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze can still be just as important as preventing the transmission of other viruses including the flu.

If you have not received your flu shot yet, the Center for Family Medicine in Minot is giving free vaccinations to children from 6 months to 9 years old