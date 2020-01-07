YHF: Sick after the flu shot?

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just because you may have gotten the flu shot doesn’t mean you won’t get the flu.

In today’s Your Health First, so far this flu season, there have been more than 1,500 lab-identified influenza cases reported to the health department, compared to 750 at the same time last year.

And doctors said getting the flu shot doesn’t protect you from all flu strains. We spoke with a doctor who said you should still be practicing healthy habits even after you’ve been vaccinated.

Frequent hand washing, hand hygiene and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze can still be just as important as preventing the transmission of other viruses including the flu.

If you have not received your flu shot yet, the Center for Family Medicine in Minot is giving free vaccinations to children from 6 months to 9 years old

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge