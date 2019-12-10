YHF: Telemental health in rural areas

In rural areas, access to mental health services can be limited, sometimes even more so for teens and children.

The need for these services is growing, and one school is using technology to help bridge the gap.

“It was very apparent from the first week of school that learning was being inhibited because there were mental health needs that were not being addressed,” said Chelsie Smith, guidance counselor at New Town High School.

To tackle this growing problem, New Town High School is involved in a project to help students.

“Telemental Health. It is apart of a school-based approach to address the high levels of suicidal ideation that we’ve experienced at the school,” said Smith.

Every other Tuesday and Thursday, students have one-on-one conversations with trained professionals — all while being at school.

Smith added, “We don’t have anybody in town for providers for mental health so it’s referral to Minot which is over an hour away. Sometimes that’s not an option.”

She said indigenous people experience higher rates of suicide than any other racial or ethnic group. With the free service, it will not only save time and money but most importantly lives.