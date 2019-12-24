YHF: The benefits of turmeric

Today’s your health first features an alternative to medication.

Turmeric is a flowering plant that is part of the ginger family.

Sales have been on the rise recently, as many people are noticing the benefits coming from the plant.

Native to India, the spice has been in use as a form of medicine for more than 4,000 years.

It works as an anti-inflammatory, helping people who suffer from joint pains and arthritis and is said to help prevent cancer.

At the local BisMan food co-op, a variety of turmeric-based items are sold giving customers an array of choices, including turmeric root.

“The powder you get is that root taken and dried and then ground. So ideally if you want to get the most benefit you want to eat the fresh. Because the dried and ground it’s oxidized a little bit. You’re still going to get benefits, but if you want the most benefit, the fresh rise and root would be the way to go,” shares Casey Bettenhausen, the Producer Manager for the BisMan Community Food Co-op.

Turmeric is also used widely as a dye and is the reason behind the yellow coloring in curry.

