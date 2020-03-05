Your Health First: a Minot woman’s struggle with endometriosis

Live Now
Millions of women suffer worldwide from endometriosis, a disorder that affects female reproductive organs.

Monica Rivera, a young woman and student-athlete at Minot State University, was recently diagnosed with the disorder. According to endometrosis.org, approximately 1 in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 49 are affected.

After Rivera suffered from severe pain for months in the fall of 2018, she decided to look for answers back home in California, and what she found out was much more than a diagnosis.

“Turns out, I had to get surgery two days later,” said Rivera.

Rivera found out she needed laparoscopic surgery to repair lesions on her uterus. She said the surgery has made a world of difference.

“I felt like I could run a mile. Like I was literally in so much pain that whole three month period,” she said.

After returning to Minot in December of 2018, Rivera received lots of support from her teammates on the MSU softball team. The team wears yellow ribbons in the month of March during games to make people aware of the disorder.

One friend said just being there is what matters most.

“Supporting her is we always just try to distract her from the pain that she goes through. But also at the same time if she does need somebody to talk to we never turn away from her. We always sit down and if she’s going through something we’ll always be there to hear her out and everything,” said Jaycie Rostad, friend and teammate of Rivera.

Because the disorder has no known cure, Rivera said she deals with symptoms for the rest of her life. But, she is determined to not let it define her.

“Endometriosis doesn’t make me different. It just makes me, me and that makes me happy,” said Rivera.

