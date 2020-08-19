Your Health First: Allergies or COVID-19?

In today’s Your Health First, these days any sniffle or cough can be alarming, and as school gets ready to start, many will wonder if those sniffles and coughs are related to allergies or it’s COVID-19.

According to the CDC, things like nasal congestion and cough are possible coronavirus symptoms.

Ragweed allergies are also common this time of year in North Dakota and the symptoms from that and COVID-19 can be similar.

We spoke to one allergist who says parents should look for major changes in their children.

“If you feel as though they are short of breath, but maybe they get short of breath with exercise but they are just sitting down and are short of breath all the time, then that’s a dramatic change,” said Dr. Nana Fenny, with Sanford Health.

Dr. Fenny says it’s also a good time for parents to make sure their children’s health records for school are updated as well.