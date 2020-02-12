Your Health First: CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck receives high rating from CMS

BISMARCK ( KX News) — CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck has been ranked a four-star Acute Care Hospital by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The rating from CMS is obtained from patient feedback in seven areas of care, including the safety of care, patient experience, re-admission and more. That information is then put into Medicare.gov’s Hospital Compare Tool, allowing patients to seek care from the highest-rated hospitals in the area.

Bismarck CHI’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Laurent said even though four stars is a great accomplishment, they are working to get that fifth star. She also pointed out what she believes makes CHI St. Alexius so special.

“We can’t just luxuriate that we’re at four stars and isn’t that great. We have to continue to practice vigilant, due diligence in each and every one of those categories on a regular, ongoing sustainable basis and always look for opportunities for improvement,” Laurent said. “We’re very proud of that sense of family and community. So, we support one another, we care about one another and that translates into better care for our patients.”

In addition to the four-star rating from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, CHI St. Alexius was also recently ranked the safest hospital in the region by the non-profit organization Leapfrog Group.