Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Your Health First: CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck receives high rating from CMS

Your Health First

by: , anchor

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK ( KX News) — CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck has been ranked a four-star Acute Care Hospital by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The rating from CMS is obtained from patient feedback in seven areas of care, including the safety of care, patient experience, re-admission and more. That information is then put into Medicare.gov’s Hospital Compare Tool, allowing patients to seek care from the highest-rated hospitals in the area.

Bismarck CHI’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Laurent said even though four stars is a great accomplishment, they are working to get that fifth star. She also pointed out what she believes makes CHI St. Alexius so special.

“We can’t just luxuriate that we’re at four stars and isn’t that great. We have to continue to practice vigilant, due diligence in each and every one of those categories on a regular, ongoing sustainable basis and always look for opportunities for improvement,” Laurent said. “We’re very proud of that sense of family and community. So, we support one another, we care about one another and that translates into better care for our patients.”

In addition to the four-star rating from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, CHI St. Alexius was also recently ranked the safest hospital in the region by the non-profit organization Leapfrog Group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge