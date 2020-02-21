Your Health First: Different Types of Coronaviruses

In Friday’s Your Health First, we clear up some coronavirus confusion.

KX News visited with a microbiologist to learn about the different types of coronavirus. Scientists have been aware of coronaviruses for almost 60 years.

This new coronavirus is referred to as the “novel coronavirus” to distinguish it from the various other strains. There are four strains of severe respiratory infection, and when a person comes in with respiratory symptoms, doctors can check for coronavirus, among other things.

“We do like a standard panel test, which is a highly sensitive molecular assays for many of the routine respiratory viruses that we see in our population. Influenza, several different viruses that can cause the common cold, which there are many, including the four different coronaviruses,” shared Sanford Health Clinical Microbiologist Dr. Steve Mahlen.

This is not the first time that a coronavirus has made headlines. The SARS coronavirus infected several thousand people in China in 2003.