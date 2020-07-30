Your Health First: Doctor gives advice on how to prevent, treat ‘maskne’

Coronavirus
If your face has been breaking out in acne since the start of the pandemic, you aren’t the only one. Experts are calling it “maskne”, and in today’s Your Health First, we are telling you how to take care of it.

Maskne is caused by skin irritation that comes from wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
One of the reasons is not properly washing or changing your mask. We spoke to a doctor who gave some tips on how to clear up the problem, and even stop it from happening.

“One, wash your mask as much as possible. Two, don’t over wash your face because then you are getting rid of that protective barrier between your mask and your face. Three, use a good moisturizer, use a good acne facial wash,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says if you are using a surgical mask or paper mask, change it often. If your child has acne from the mask, use an age-appropriate facial cleaner.

