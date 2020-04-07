Your Health First: Effects of Too Much Screen Time

Between adults working from home and kids doing distance learning, many of us are spending much more time in front of computer screens.

These days technology has become a must in our daily lives, whether for school, work or just entertainment.

But you may notice, after a long stretch of staring at that computer or tablet screen, your vision goes blurry or you get a headache.

This is called Computer Vision Syndrome or Digital Eye Strain.

We spoke with an optometrist from the North Dakota Eye Institute who says the best solution is to remember a pretty catchy rule.

“There’s something called the 20-20-20 rule, which has become pretty universal among eye care. Which means, when you’re on your screen, whatever screen it is every 20 minutes you need to look away for 20 seconds to something at least 20 feet away,” shared Dr. Tom Samson, an Optometrist for Dakota Eye Institute.

The 20-20-20 rule allows your eyes to recalibrate and avoid becoming strained.