Your Health First: Effects of Too Much Screen Time

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Between adults working from home and kids doing distance learning, many of us are spending much more time in front of computer screens.

These days technology has become a must in our daily lives, whether for school, work or just entertainment.

But you may notice, after a long stretch of staring at that computer or tablet screen, your vision goes blurry or you get a headache.

This is called Computer Vision Syndrome or Digital Eye Strain.

We spoke with an optometrist from the North Dakota Eye Institute who says the best solution is to remember a pretty catchy rule.

“There’s something called the 20-20-20 rule, which has become pretty universal among eye care. Which means, when you’re on your screen, whatever screen it is every 20 minutes you need to look away for 20 seconds to something at least 20 feet away,” shared Dr. Tom Samson, an Optometrist for Dakota Eye Institute.

The 20-20-20 rule allows your eyes to recalibrate and avoid becoming strained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Public Transit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Transit"

Blessing Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Animal Shelter Reaching Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Reaching Out"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge