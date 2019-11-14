YHF: Go Red for Women

Why do we Go Red?
To save women … and more specifically, to prevent heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement was created 15 years ago to increase heart health awareness and improve the heart health of women across the world.

Five years ago, that movement came to North Dakota when the Go Red for Women Ladies’ Night Out was born in the Capitol City.

“Go Red for Women campaign in ND not only raises awareness and educates women in our community, but we are also raising funds for AHA mission, to keep hearts beating longer and stronger,” said Mary Reiser, the Regional Director for American Heart Association.

The funds that are raised locally help support programs that affect all North Dakotans, including Mission Lifeline Stroke and Mission Lifeline Heart.

The goal is to ensure everybody, rural or city, get the same care in the case of a heart health emergency.

Carol Sundberg, a Chairperson for the Go Red for Women event, has attended the Bismarck event all five years and said, “One of the things I love about this event is that we are trying to inspire women of all ages to take charge of lives, of their heart health, and to leave feeling special and wanting to love their hearts like there’s no tomorrow.”

This is the only Go Red for Women event in the state of North Dakota.

Click here if you would like to attend this year’s Ladies’ Night Out.

