Your Health First: Homemade Hand Sanitizer

There has been a shortage of hand sanitizer around the country. In today’s Your Health First, we will learn how to make hand sanitizer at home.

According to the World Health Organization, you can create your own at home with only four ingredients: Isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and water.

You will also need measuring cups, measuring spoons, a large bottle to mix everything, a funnel and travel size containers.

Pour 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of alcohol into the larger bottle. Then add 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide. These 2 ingredients will act as the germ killer.

You will then pour 1 teaspoon of glycerin into the bottle to give it the thick consistency of store-bought hand sanitizer; it also acts as a moisturizer.

Last but not least, add one-third of a cup of water. You will then combine all the ingredients together by shaking the bottle.

Then, just pour it into the travel size containers. You now have your very own hand sanitizer.

If you are a fan of scented sanitizers, you can also add drops of your favorite essential oil.

