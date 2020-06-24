Your Health First: New drug used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms

U.K. researchers say they’ve discovered the first drug to reduce death in the sickest COVID-19 patients and it’s already widely available.

It’s called Dexamethasone, a steroid also used as an anti-inflammatory medicine. Researchers believe Dexamethasone can stop the immune system from overreacting to the coronavirus in patients with severe symptoms. We spoke to one doctor who says the results look promising.

“This is like the biggest study they have done with COVID. This is the first thing that they have seen that is actually helping people get extubated and come off of oxygen and actually have a healthy recovery,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says some countries have reported seeing the drug help patients with mild symptoms as well but not in the U.S.