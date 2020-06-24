Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Your Health First: New drug used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.K. researchers say they’ve discovered the first drug to reduce death in the sickest COVID-19 patients and it’s already widely available.

It’s called Dexamethasone, a steroid also used as an anti-inflammatory medicine. Researchers believe Dexamethasone can stop the immune system from overreacting to the coronavirus in patients with severe symptoms. We spoke to one doctor who says the results look promising.

“This is like the biggest study they have done with COVID. This is the first thing that they have seen that is actually helping people get extubated and come off of oxygen and actually have a healthy recovery,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says some countries have reported seeing the drug help patients with mild symptoms as well but not in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Pool sales Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pool sales Surge"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss