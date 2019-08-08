Your Health First: Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

KX News is putting North Dakota First by trying to help you find easy, helpful ways to make health a priority.

During KX News at 5, we want to arm you with facts and tips in our new segment, Your Health First.

Lifestyle change can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes .. and that’s the goal of the Weigh 2 Change program at Trinity Health.

It’s a one-year, CDC approved program that helps those who fit the prediabetic criteria– take control of their health.

Meetings are held in a group setting, led by lifestyle coaches that help with nutrition, exercise, group support, and how to maintain these lifestyle changes.

“Things like getting our muscles moving, how to identify fat in our diet, healthy eating out, that tends to be a challenge. Managing stress, some of us are stress eaters, how do we manage those cues? Those are some of the topics that are discussed during the program,” said Sandra Horub, Director of Nutrition Services, Trinity Hospital.

If you want to know more, you can attend what they call “Session Zero”.

There, you’ll complete a Readiness-to-Change questionnaire to see if the program is right for you.

There is a session scheduled on August 27th.

For questions call 701-857-5268.