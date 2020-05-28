Your Health First: Protecting yourself from skin cancer

In today’s Your Health First, more time outside this time of year means more risk of skin cancer.

So what are some ways to protect yourself and your loved ones?

KX News spoke with a dermatological surgeon, who says 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.

You can protect yourself by covering up with sun-protective clothing, using sunscreen with an SPF of at LEAST 30, and re-applying every hour.

Dr. David Appert says dangerous sun rays aren’t just limited to hotter days.

“We’re at risk for skin cancer all year round. Skin cancers can present any time of the year. Skin cancers arise from chronic cumulative sun exposure. So we have to be most prevalent in terms of photoprotection in the summer months, but winter months can also cause sun damage as well,” shared Dr. Appert.

Dr. Appert says you should try to avoid peak sunlight hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

