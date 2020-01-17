Your Health First: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

There has been a high than normal amount of RSV cases in children.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is often mistaken for the common cold or even bronchitis.

But, Hospitals across the country are reporting the number of RSV cases have doubled in the last year.

There are multiple signs of RSV, which you can look out for.. like: dehydration, difficulty breathing, a fever that does not come down with over the counter medication and lasts longer than three days.

People who are at the most risk are babies, the elderly and kids with respiratory or chronic diseases.

“What they’re at risk for is for severe complications. Respiratory problems, low oxygen status. That kind of thing. So we would hospitalize babies or anybody else really that is not able to keep their oxygen high enough and who is not able to stay hydrated,” shares Dr. Amy Juelson, a Mid Dakota Clinic Pediatrician.

Respiratory Syncytical Virus season is from October to March.