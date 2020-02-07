Your Health First: Strep Throat Evolving

Researchers said in a new study, published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, that a gene found in strep throat is mutating, and becoming more difficult for antibiotics to treat.

Certain strains of strep are becoming immune to antibiotics.

In the study, researchers focused on cases of strep throat treated with antibiotics that contained certain enzymes.

The most commonly known treatment for strep throat is penicillin.

Doctors said they have a ‘Plan B’ in case the virus becomes fully resistant.

“The study found that in a few isolates there are a few samples of bacteria that have the ability to become resistant to penicillin. And in that situation, we have to move to a second-line antibiotic, such as azithromycin or clindamycin,” shared Emergency Room Physician Dr. Jeff Desmidt.

As a reminder, Dr. Desmidt said when you’re sick, completing the entire round of prescribed antibiotics is important to getting back to health.

