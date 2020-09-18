Your Health First: Top underlying health conditions in North Dakota? Obesity and Type 2 diabetes

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people with underlying health conditions have been told to take this virus seriously.

In today’s Your Health First, there are some conditions people don’t think are critical to their health, but actually are.

People who have a compromised immune system due to a recent procedure, people who suffer from high blood pressure or have COPD all need to watch themselves.

KX News spoke with Dr. Joan Connell who told us the top underlying health conditions in North Dakota are obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

She says people should check in with their doctor to see if their health is considered critical.

“When you’re making decisions about how to live your life and you have an underlying disease and or you’re over 65 or a combination of those things you need to think carefully and strategize how to stay socially, emotionally connected but also to stay healthy and decrease your risk,” said Dr. Connell.

Connell says if you do have an underlying health condition to not be afraid to ask someone to put on a mask when they’re around you.