Tens of thousands of ballots have already been filled out and mailed back less than three weeks before Election Day.

The Secretary of State’s office says over 195,000 absentee and mail-in ballots were sent out statewide for the 2020 general election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 77,000 of those ballots have been returned.

If you plan to vote by mail, you have until Monday, November 2nd to have your ballot postmarked and mailed in.

Click here to check the status of your ballot.