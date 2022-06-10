It’s election day in North Dakota and, for some candidates, that means learning whether or not they will go on to the November General Election. For others, the candidates will learn whether or not their campaigns at the local and county levels have brought them victory.

The Secretary of State’s office notes there are 391,379 eligible voters for the June Primary Election. In the June 9, 2020 Primary Election, just 28 percent of the eligible voters went out and cast ballots.

Below are the races we’re following here at the website. There are a lot more than we’re covering, and you can get the results of those races at the Secretary of State’s election result page.

That page, along with our results here, will be regularly updated throughout the night until all the ballots are counted, so check back often.

