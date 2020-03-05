Bismarck Woman Announces Bid for a City Commission Seat

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck native Brandi Jude announced she will be running for Bismarck City Commission in this year’s upcoming election.

Two commissioner seats are up in Bismarck this year. Steve Marquardt and Shawn Oban’s terms are up this year, but only Marquardt said he will be running for re-election.

Jude is best known as being the founder of the Invisible Innocent Organization. She is also a decorated military veteran for her service in Iraq. She said she hopes if elected into office, she can represent the people of Bismarck.

“When elected into office and any level it’s really important to understand that you cannot just be voting on your own personal values. But you need to be understanding that the perspective of those that you’re representing may not always be the same perspective of your own,” shared Jude.

She said her No. 1 campaigning strategy is knocking on doors and meeting people face to face.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tioga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

Spring Snowmelt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Snowmelt"

Winter Ticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Ticks"

Rice Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rice Bowl"

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge