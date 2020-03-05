Bismarck Woman Announces Bid for a City Commission Seat

Bismarck native Brandi Jude announced she will be running for Bismarck City Commission in this year’s upcoming election.

Two commissioner seats are up in Bismarck this year. Steve Marquardt and Shawn Oban’s terms are up this year, but only Marquardt said he will be running for re-election.

Jude is best known as being the founder of the Invisible Innocent Organization. She is also a decorated military veteran for her service in Iraq. She said she hopes if elected into office, she can represent the people of Bismarck.

“When elected into office and any level it’s really important to understand that you cannot just be voting on your own personal values. But you need to be understanding that the perspective of those that you’re representing may not always be the same perspective of your own,” shared Jude.

She said her No. 1 campaigning strategy is knocking on doors and meeting people face to face.