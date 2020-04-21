Burleigh County ready with new election equipment

Live Now
Voting machines across the country have come a long way in the last 20 years, and that includes Burleigh County.

Starting with the June election, Burleigh and every other county across the state will be able to tabulate the ballots with new state of the art equipment.

“We plan and we plan and we plan to make sure we have all of our bases covered, but sometimes we’re thrown a curveball and I really think that this new equipment will help us get the votes processed efficiently and securely,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

This first machine is called a Central Count Scanner. It can scan and count around 70 ballots a minute, sorting them, while managing inconsistencies.

“The old ones would stop quite a bit. If there was a write-in vote or a crossover vote they didn’t have these three shelves, so it would just stop and you’d have to kinda, hand sort those, where this just keeps going,” said White.

Voters that need assistance marking their ballots this June can take advantage of a machine called an Assistive Ballot Marking Device and it’s very easy to use. The voter will get a blank piece of paper that they can easily insert in the machine and they’ll follow the next steps to cast their ballot.”

Some of those steps include selecting the precinct you live in, choosing your party and then making your selections. Once you’re done, you select print card and you’re all set.

That card then gets placed on the Count scanner and your ballot is counted.

The express-vote also has a control pad to assist people with disabilities.

And for those wondering about any sort of outside interference this election season, rest assured…

“None of our tabulating equipment is connected to the internet, for security reasons they’re all free-standing. None are connected to the internet,” said White.

The express vote machine available for use at the city county building for voters to use leading up to the June primary, but you must make an appointment in order to use it.

Remember, NO polling places will be open on Primary Day.

You MUST mail in your ballot by June 8 or hand deliver it to the City County Building in Downtown Bismarck by 4 p.m. on June 9.

