Candidate Seeks Endorsement From Democratic-NPL for State Auditor

A democratic candidate is seeking his party’s endorsement in the State Auditor race.

Patrick Hart, a Pembina native, and the former auditor for the Department of Agriculture and state Public Service Commission is running to challenge Republican Josh Gallion for his seat.

Hart made the announcement at the Democratic-NPL headquarters in Bismarck on Wednesday.

Although he is running as a Democrat, Hart said he would bring a non-partisan approach to the position.

“One thing that I think I am able to boast about is the fact that I’ve already spent years in an auditor position. Like I said, at the end of the day there’s the law and whether people are in compliance of the law. Whether or not I am a Democrat or a Republican, I think I would be easily drawing that line in the sand, as I already have to make sure every audit is done in a non-partisan fashion,” explained Hart.

Current auditor Gallion has already announced he’s seeking re-election.

The only Democrat to ever hold this position was Arthur W. Porter in 1894.