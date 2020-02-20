Candidate Seeks Endorsement From Democratic-NPL for State Auditor

Your Local Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

A democratic candidate is seeking his party’s endorsement in the State Auditor race.

Patrick Hart, a Pembina native, and the former auditor for the Department of Agriculture and state Public Service Commission is running to challenge Republican Josh Gallion for his seat.

Hart made the announcement at the Democratic-NPL headquarters in Bismarck on Wednesday.

Although he is running as a Democrat, Hart said he would bring a non-partisan approach to the position.

“One thing that I think I am able to boast about is the fact that I’ve already spent years in an auditor position. Like I said, at the end of the day there’s the law and whether people are in compliance of the law. Whether or not I am a Democrat or a Republican, I think I would be easily drawing that line in the sand, as I already have to make sure every audit is done in a non-partisan fashion,” explained Hart.

Current auditor Gallion has already announced he’s seeking re-election.

The only Democrat to ever hold this position was Arthur W. Porter in 1894.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Wrestling State Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling State Preview"

Century Wrestling Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling Preview"

Legacy Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Bball"

Wilton-Wing Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Girls Bball"

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pulls tabs/Casinos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulls tabs/Casinos"

Updated Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Crash Report"

Family Farm Bankruptcies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Farm Bankruptcies"

Mortgage Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage Debt"

Kids Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Book"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge