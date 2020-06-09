Could vote by mail be a permanent option?

The North Dakota ACLU chapter believes vote-by-mail could be a great solution for everyone’s safety.

As the country continues to fight the coronavirus, the group believes the vote-by-mail option gives people the opportunity to cast their votes from the safety of their own home.

The ACLU shared that as long as the pandemic is happening, vote by mail should be an option.

But to become a permanent option for North Dakotans, they want to make sure every single person from tribes to rural communities has equal access.

“If we can get all of the communities in our state to understand and learn how to do vote by mail in a way that is fair for everyone than we do support the idea of it because we know that leads to more voting. And that’s what our goal is for people who want to vote to be able to vote the easiest way possible,” shared Dane DeKrey, the ACLU of North Dakota’s advocacy director.

This June election saw a record turn out of 196,000 voters. The average is 109,000.

