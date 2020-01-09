District 32 Legislators to seek re-election

District 32 Legislators Dick Dever (R-ND), Lisa Meier (R-ND) and Pat Heinert (R-ND) announced Thursday their bid to seek re-election in the 2020 election.

Left to right: Dick Dever, Lisa Meier, Pat Heinert

Sen. Dever and Rep. Meier have served since 2000.

Dever has served several sessions on the Human Services Committee and the Appropriations Committee for the last two sessions.

Meier previously served on the Education Committee and has served on the Appropriations Committee for the last two sessions.

Rep. Heinert was elected to the House in 2016 and serves on the Education Committee and the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.