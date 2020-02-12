The Purpose of District Conventions in State Elections

There is a process for parties electing candidates to represent them.

Before the state convention in March, individual districts hold their own conventions to present candidates that are running for seats.

These events allow politicians to connect with supporters on a personal level.

“All politics are local. that’s so true. so we take our time and make sure we can get the right people in the room. And make sure we have new people as well,” Cody Schulz, the District 34 GOP Chairman.

Planning a convention takes time as you must work around the busy schedule of politicians across the state, find a location, and make the word get out to those who live within the district.

“Planning this since before Christmas. it takes a couple of months to get the logistics in place and just make sure the candidates could come. We want to make sure we have high attendance. It’s very important to be active at the local level,” says Schulz.

GOP District 31 and 34 are just two of 47 districts throughout the state to host these conventions where people meet elected officials and select delegates to the state convention.

“We have vice chairs, and we have secretaries and treasurers that work in our districts as well. We’ve got a process pretty laid out and filled up, so it takes a good month to organize things and make sure things are in order,” says Perrie Schafer, the District 31 GOP Chairman.

As part of the process to selecting candidates, district conventions are set to take place every two years.

The North Dakota GOP state convention is set to take place in March, right here in the state capitol.

The Democratic NPL convention is also in March, but it will be in Minot.