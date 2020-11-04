Election 2020: Turnout Strong In Burleigh County

Voter turnout, all across the state exceeded expectations this election day.

In Burleigh County, just under 51-thousand people cast ballots…about 62 percent.

It was a busy day at the city county building in downtown Bismarck where elections officials have been counting all of those ballots including all of those early and absentee ballots.

Elections officials tell KX News they got 38-thousand early and absentee ballots that they had to process over the last couple of days now that about 45 percent of all registered voters across Burleigh county.

Now election officials we spoke with tell us turnout overall was higher than expected.

“We saw higher voter turnout but voters are voting in different ways, absentee and early so you know I’m glad that people were still able to cast their vote in the middle of COVID, however they chose to do that”, said Erika White, Elections Manager for Burleigh County

Now she adds that during the typical election year, especially a presidential one, Burleigh county averages about a 70 percent turnout so not bad this year also, overall, very few problems were reported.

Shane Goettle, told us earlier, that it was a record turnout for voting this year, surpassing records.