Final results could come in almost a week after elections

While Tuesday is the final day for June elections, it doesn’t mean the results are final.

KX spoke with the North Dakota Secretary of State about the affects of ballots coming in later.

The state of North Dakota has been counting mail-in ballots since last week but there are still about 50,000 ballots left to come in.

“If 50,000 ballots show up today it will impact the timing and terms of when the results will be available,” shared Al Jaeger, the secretary of state for North Dakota.

At 7 p.m., election officials run a total of how many ballots they have, and an estimated time for final results are expected at 8 p.m. but it all depends on how many ballots they receive today from post offices, drop boxes and in-person returns.

“Depending on the load of mail that might happen today, it’s quite conceivable that counties might not be done with processing those ballots by 7 o’clock. Probably not 8 o’clock and it could be somewhat later in the evening before they have complete they’re processing,” shared Jaeger.

For those voters who are in Mountain Time, everything is based on Central Time, so officials there will be done counting by 7 p.m.

Ballots that are post marked for Monday, June 8, but not received until after the June election day will be counted the following Monday the 15 when the counties canvassing board meets.

“I’m hoping that a lot more will be, have been received that weren’t reported yet,” said Jaeger.

And, Jaeger says those ballots that do come in after June 8 will play a key role in close races.

“It could be that if a race is very close the final result will not be known until next Monday,” said Jaeger.

For a race to be automatically recounted there must be a 1 percent or less difference between the candidates.

For a candidate to demand a recount the percentage must be more than 1 percent, but less than two.

“For any ballots that are received you know tomorrow than those are held until next Monday, at which time they’ll be counted,” explained Jaeger.