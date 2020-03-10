First-timers amongst people voting in North Dakota

Across the nation caucuses are happening and voters in North Dakota got the chance to cast their vote. For anyone born in 2002, this will be the first time they can vote in an election.

All over the state, first-time voters are heading to the polls to exercise their rights. One Minot High School student said he has been anticipating this moment for a while.

“It’s kind of exciting. It’s the first adult thing that I have ever really done. So it’s kind of a weird experience, not really having mom and dad there to hold your hand,” said Derry Lentz.

Lentz wouldn’t say which presidential candidate he was leaning toward, and even though his parents won’t be right there with him, they plan to head to the polls together to vote as a family.

