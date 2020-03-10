Former State Representative Roscoe Streyle announces bid for Minot City Council

A man who spent two terms as a State Representative says he’ll be seeking one of three open seats on the Minot’s City Council this June.

In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon, Roscoe Streyle said, “I will be running for Minot City Council in June 2020, more details to follow in the coming weeks.”

Streyle represented Minot’s third district as a Republican in the North Dakota House of Representatives from 2011 through 2018. In his final legislative session in 2017, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Education and Environment Committee.

Streyle’s time in office was not without controversy. In December of 2017 he called someone a “libtard” on Twitter. In an interview with KX News after the fact, he expressed regret for using the term, saying, “I can do better.”

Streyle opted not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2018, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. He is a Senior Vice President at United Community Bank in Minot.

Minot’s primary election will take place on June 9th, 2020 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium. Three council alderman positions will be on the ballot.