Important dates for upcoming June election, and why some are worried about the new process

Because of the coronavirus, this June’s election will be unlike any other in our state’s history.

Counties are opting to conduct the election by mail, with no physical polling places. We have important dates you need to know before you cast your vote in June.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says 600,000 residents will receive voting applications by the end of this month. If you plan to vote, you’ll need to fill it out and send it to your county auditor, who will then send you a ballot. If you don’t receive that application form by May 1, contact your auditor as soon as possible. You should receive your ballot within a few days.

By the way, if you’ve never voted by mail, you have the ability to track your ballot.

“They’ll see when the request was received by the county auditor, when the county auditor sent out the ballot and when the voter returns the ballot to the county. They’ll know that the county received it,” said Jaeger.

The latest that your ballot can be postmarked is June 8. You’ll have to pay for postage or drop it off at a secure dropbox. Jaeger expects election results to be available on the evening of Tuesday, June 9.

The decision to close in-person voting locations was left to each individual county by the Governor.

So last week, the Ward County Commission voted not to allow in-person voting this June. Preparations are underway in Ward County, but the new process has some elected leaders nervous.

“Next week the Secretary of State’s office will be mailing an application to every active or inactive voter that is in our central voting system,” said Ward County Auditor, Devra Smestad.

Ward County will shift to a mail-in voting system for the June 9 election. It’s a change from the usual election rituals for the county, but she says she thinks it will lead to more people than usual getting involved.

Smestad added, “We’re bringing in a few more people to help with the ballots. We’re expecting a lot.”

In the last election, the county handled more than 5,000 absentee ballots and with many more expected to come in this year, Smestad says her office doesn’t expect a problem.

But some are worried about the ballots reaching their destination on time.

“I’ve had issues with the mail system in our area,” said Commissioner Alan Walter.

Walter has voiced concerns in the past about residents’ mail being lost or arriving far later than expected.

He added, “We’ve gotten stuff late at the county, as far as the mail system. Some of it was like three years late.”

Smestad says that if voters share that concern, they can use one of seven drop box locations instead.

“Those will be at the city halls in Kenmare, Berthold, Burlington, Makoti, Ryder, Surrey and the library book drop off in Minot,” said Smestad.

Another commissioner says he has concerns about the new process, too.

“In a normal election, we have judges of elections and those kinds of things to make sure ballots are handled properly…and we’re not doing that this year,” said John Fjeldahl.

At any time before election day, commissioners can still vote to allow in-person voting in parts of the county, if they think it is needed. But for now…watch your mailbox for those ballot applications, and be ready to cast your vote from home.

For people who have a disability or are handicapped, an express voting option will be available at the Ward County Auditor’s office.