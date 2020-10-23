Inside North Dakota Politics 10-18-20

The future of the US Postal Service is up in the air. President Trump's new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a number of overhauls in mid-summer to cut costs which have caused well-documented mail delays nationwide. Democrats claim DeJoy's directives will prevent millions of mail-in ballots from returning on time. North Dakota's Congressman Kelly Armstrong, who sits on the committee that oversees the USPS, says Democrats' claims add up to merely political theater during a hotly contested election year.

"The post office has had a funding problem since well over a decade. Since 2006 we have had a 30 percent decrease in mail. But, the post office is fully funded until August of 2021. There is not a crisis in funding at this point in time anymore than it has already been. You have to remember that it lost $9 billion dollars in 2019," said U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong.